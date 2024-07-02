LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Panda

Hubei panda celebrates birthday like a Wuhan local

2024-07-02 20:22:31China Daily Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

A giant panda named "Wulin" celebrated its fifth birthday at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, on June 28, 2024. （Photo by Li Ziyun / For chinadaily.com.cn）

Animal keepers at a zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, prepared special birthday food for a giant panda as it celebrated its fifth birthday on Friday.

It was the first birthday that the male panda nicknamed "Wulin" celebrated at the Wuhan Zoo.

The special birthday food was made of steamed cornbread, freshly squeezed watermelon juice, as well as skewers of bamboo leaves, bamboo shoots, carrots, apples, peaches and red dates.

The giant panda also received birthday gifts such as a bamboo-woven football, a toy dinosaur and a swing.

According to its keeper Cao Jun, people in Wuhan like eating grilled skewers, drinking sour plum juice and mung bean soup, and watching soccer games in the summer.

"By holding such a birthday ceremony, we hope to give 'Wulin' an experience similar to that of a local resident," he said.

A giant panda named "Wulin" celebrated its fifth birthday at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, on June 28, 2024.（Photo by Li Ziyun / For chinadaily.com.cn）

A giant panda named "Wulin" celebrated its fifth birthday at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, on June 28, 2024. [Photo by Li Ziyun / For chinadaily.com.cn]

A giant panda named "Wulin" celebrated its fifth birthday at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, on June 28, 2024. （Photo by Li Ziyun / For chinadaily.com.cn）

A giant panda named "Wulin" celebrated its fifth birthday at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, on June 28, 2024. （Photo by Li Ziyun / For chinadaily.com.cn） 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]