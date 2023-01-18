LINE

Xi presents order to promote military officer to rank of general

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Wednesday presented a certificate of order at a ceremony to promote Huang Ming, commander of the Central Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, to the rank of general.

The CMC held the ceremony in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

Xi extended his congratulations to Huang, who saluted Xi and all the attendees.

Zhang Youxia, CMC's vice chairman, announced the order of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC's Vice Chairman He Weidong.

