LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

China, Thailand agree to enhance military cooperation

1
2019-11-17 22:44:01Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Bangkok on Sunday, and the two sides agreed to further enhance military cooperation.

Thailand adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, Prayut said, adding Thailand hopes to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation with China, and welcomes more Chinese investment in Thailand as the two countries mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

The Thai premier said he hoped the two countries would further strengthen military cooperation in equipment and technology, joint exercises and joint training, as well as multilateral security.

Wei said that under the guidance and encouragement of leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have maintained good momentum with bountiful fruits yielded in all areas of cooperation. China appreciates Thailand's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests.

The Chinese military is willing to implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries in deepening pragmatic cooperation, strengthening high-level communication and maintaining coordination within multilateral framework to jointly safeguard regional stability.

After the meeting the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation.

Wei arrived in Bangkok Friday on an official goodwill visit to Thailand.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.