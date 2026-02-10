Expanding limits of quantum information

Wang Haigang works in his dorm room at the campus of Taiyuan University of Technology in Jinzhong city, Shanxi province.Photo/China Daily

In the high-stakes world of quantum information, precision is everything. For 29-year-old doctoral candidate Wang Haigang, that precision doesn't come from his hands, but from his feet. Sitting in a quiet laboratory at Taiyuan University of Technology, Wang navigates complex simulations and drafts English-language research papers with his right foot on the mouse and his left on the keyboard. It is a scene of intense focus that recently earned him the university's highest honor: the President's Scholarship.

"This honor is both an affirmation and a responsibility," said Wang. "I will continue to delve into the field of quantum information, striving to contribute to my country through technological innovation. I hope my experiences can inspire others to face challenges bravely and embody the spirit of perseverance."

In December, Wang published his research findings in the field of quantum information as the first author in the journal Communications Physics. To date, he has authored four Science Citation Index papers as the first author, showcasing his exceptional research potential.

Wang's journey began with a childhood tragedy. At age 8, an accident with a high-voltage wire resulted in the loss of both arms.

While the trauma was immense, Wang chose a path of radical independence. By the end of his first summer without arms, with the support of his family, he had mastered writing neat characters with his toes.

Wang often studied until the early hours, enduring leg cramps and abdominal pain from sitting bent over for too long. Gradually, he discovered a passion for mathematics, which gave him joy and direction in learning. In 2015, Wang was admitted to Shandong University of Science and Technology. In 2020, he pursued a master's degree at the School of Mathematics at Taiyuan University of Technology, embarking on a combined master's and doctoral program. That same year, he was named a "star of self-reliant Chinese college students".

During his three years as a master's student, Wang developed a keen interest in quantum information, leading him to pursue a PhD under the guidance of professor He Kan.

He only asked if Wang could use a computer normally, and upon receiving an affirmative answer, welcomed him wholeheartedly. The university provided special accommodation, including a single dorm room with a private bathroom, to facilitate his studies and daily life.

The path of research was not without obstacles. Professor Meng Xiangyi from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States became a crucial ally. Wang found himself stuck at a critical point in his research, unable to find a breakthrough. "When I was at a loss, I organized my problems and sent an email to Professor Meng," he said.

To his surprise and gratitude, Meng found Wang's research questions valuable and arranged online meetings to discuss them in depth. With the professor's guidance, Wang overcame the challenges, leading to the publication of their paper and the formation of a lasting friendship.

The six years Wang spent at the university in Taiyuan marked a period of rapid growth. He achieved breakthroughs in research, forged valuable relationships and embraced independence. Rejecting his parents' offer to accompany him, he traveled alone to the university, completing all the enrollment procedures by himself. "I've grown up. I can't rely on my parents forever. If they were always by my side, I would never truly become independent," Wang said.

His friend Zhou Xinwei was a source of warmth throughout his academic journey. They met online before the start of the school year, and upon learning about Wang's situation, Zhou promised, "If you ever need help, I'll be there first."

Wang also documented his daily life on social media: turning on the lights with his shoulder, tidying his bed with his feet, and brushing his teeth with a coordinated effort of mouth and feet. Beyond academics, he mastered various skills — playing soccer, skiing, skateboarding — and enjoyed singing, hotpot and playing computer games.

While Wang was candid about his discomfort with the "armless doctor" label, he acknowledged its significance. "It helps people remember me quickly and realize I can do much more than they imagine," he said. "Otherwise, they might think I'm just a bookworm who can't manage anything without help."

Sun Hongbin, president of TYUT, praised Wang's resilience, calling it a precious quality in the face of adversity. Wang's spirit could inspire many young students, he said.

Wang said, "Quantum technology is one of the six key industries in the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). I want to contribute to this field."