Malta issues commemorative stamp celebrating Chinese Lunar Year of the Horse

The Year of the Horse stamps issued by MaltaPost. (Photo from Malta Post)

(ECNS) — MaltaPost on Monday unveiled a commemorative stamp celebrating the Chinese Lunar Year of the Horse at a ceremony held in the capital, Valletta. The release marks the third consecutive year that Malta has issued stamps themed around the Chinese zodiac.

According to MaltaPost, the Year of the Horse stamp features an elegant design that blends elements of traditional Chinese silk luo with artistic concepts inspired by Maltese lace-making. The stamp will be available at major post offices across Malta and through online sales channels.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Malta Zhang Zuo said that the stamp, carrying messages of friendship and good wishes, would become a warm and positive chapter in the history of cultural exchanges between China and Malta.

Malta's Ambassador to China John Busuttil, who addressed the event via video link, said that the zodiac stamp project serves as a vivid example of bilateral friendship and offers the Maltese public greater insight into China's rich cultural heritage.

(By Evelyn)