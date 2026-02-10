Gremaud defends Olympic slopestyle title at Milan-Cortina Winter Games

(ECNS) -- Swiss freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud defended her Olympic women's slopestyle title at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games on Monday, edging China's Eileen Gu by 0.38 points.

During the competition, two red circular marks were visible on Gremaud's back as she launched into her jumps and rotations — traces left by cupping therapy, a traditional Chinese method of healthcare.

Photo released on Feb. 9, 2026 shows Mathilde Gremaud. (Photo @Olympics on X)

She took a fall during training, and the Swiss team's physiotherapist gave her a series of treatments. Gremaud told Xinhua News Agency that she found cupping very useful, and that it worked well for her.

With the victory, Gremaud became the first athlete in Olympic history to successfully defend the gold medal in women's freestyle skiing slopestyle.

Speaking about Gu's performance, Gremaud said Gu was stronger in slopestyle, while she herself had an edge on the bigger jumps.

The competition was evenly matched, Gremaud said, adding that Gu's first run was incredible — much better than hers, and yet, luckily, she managed to deliver a stronger performance in the second run.

(By Gong Weiwei)