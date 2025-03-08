Remarkable women walk own path

Weng Xiaoxue exercises at a gym in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. (CHINA DAILY)

Editor's note: Gone are the days when a woman's path in life was narrowly defined. In today's China, women are embracing a wealth of opportunities, breaking barriers, and pursuing their dreams in ways that were once unimaginable. In this special feature for International Women's Day, we highlight three inspiring stories. Each of them represents the growing freedom Chinese women have to redefine success on their own terms. Their choices, though different, share a common thread — courage, resilience, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment.

Sun Haili, a 51-year-old from Beijing's Changping district, is not your typical retiree. She is one of a growing number of extraordinary Chinese women taking the bull by the horns and living life to the full, often in unexpected ways.

On March 1, Sun, a pensioner, arrived early at the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing, clutching her admission letter.

"I can't wait to start a new chapter of my life," said Sun, brimming with excitement, before collecting her textbooks and meeting her professors and fellow students.

After retiring from her public service job, where she spent six years organizing activities and subsidies for people with disabilities, she decided to pursue a dream she had deferred for most of her life: earning a university degree.

"I've always wanted to be a university student," Sun said. "This is my chance to finally make it happen."

Sun's path to higher education was anything but smooth.

Born into a rural family, she attended a vocational school despite her dream of going to college.

"For one thing, the chances were slim, as there had been only one college student from my village. Second, vocational school graduates had been guaranteed an urban job at that time," she said, adding that most of her peers made the same choice.

However, the guarantee was revoked by the time she graduated, with the development of the market economy.

"Talk about bad luck," she said.

Over the years, she worked tirelessly in various jobs — from being a sales clerk at a department store to a street vendor selling pancakes and vegetables — all while raising her son.

"Life was hard," she recalled. "I had to juggle between work, raising my son and household responsibilities. There was no time for studying."

Yet, the difficulties life threw at her all the more convinced her that her life would have been different if she had stuck to her original dream.

When Sun retired last year, she decided it was time to take action and make it up to herself.

"I didn't want to just sit at home, I wanted to do something meaningful."

Inspired by a colleague who had returned to school after retirement, Sun decided to take the plunge. She bought textbooks, enrolled in preparatory courses and began studying for the adult university entrance exam.

Sun faced numerous challenges, from managing her time effectively to overcoming self-doubt.

"There were moments when I wanted to give up," she admitted. "But I reminded myself why I started."

To stay motivated, Sun frequented the National Library of China, where she found inspiration in the bustling atmosphere of students and scholars.

"Seeing everyone else studying pushed me to keep going," she said.

Her efforts paid off. In October, Sun scored an impressive 370 out of 600 on the exam, far exceeding the threshold for admission. She was accepted into the accounting program at the prestigious university.

Sun said she's grateful that her decision to return to school has been met with unwavering support from her family.

Her husband, who still works in municipal services, encouraged her every step of the way. Her son, a postgraduate student in Hong Kong, was particularly proud.

"He told me, 'Mom, you're amazing'," said Sun with a smile.

Even her 75-year-old mother-in-law, who Sun said in jest is in better health than herself, pitched in by helping manage the domestic affairs.

To her surprise, her story has resonated far beyond her immediate circle. On Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media platform, her posts about her journey have garnered over 12,000 likes. Many users, particularly younger adults in their 30s, have reached out to her for advice on taking the adult university entrance exam.

"I never expected to inspire so many people," Sun said. "But I think my story shows that it's never too late to chase your dreams."