New tech converts leftovers into green fuel for ships

Researchers at East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai have unveiled a technology that converts leftover food waste into green fuel for ocean-going vessels, marking a breakthrough in full carbon conversion from biogas to green methanol and cutting costs by more than 30 percent.

The project, led by Chen De, a chair professor at the university and chief scientist at Shanghai CEO Technology Co, reached a milestone recently by successfully completing its pilot phase. The system produced green methanol that meets standards for maritime fuel usage.

Industry experts said the innovation fills a technological gap in global efforts to achieve full carbon conversion from biogas to green methanol and provides a material foundation for the green transition of the global shipping sector.

The project is a collaborative effort involving East China University of Science and Technology, Shanghai CEO Technology, Shanghai Chengtou Group Corp, Sinopec Shanghai Engineering Co, and Shanggang Group Energy (Shanghai) Co.

The high-efficiency pilot system serves as a key bridge from laboratory research to industrial application. It incorporates proprietary technologies, including electricity-driven biogas mixed reforming, green methanol synthesis, coupled heat pump distillation, and thermal integration optimization, the researchers said.

With the global shipping industry facing a 2050 net-zero emissions mandate and mounting carbon cost pressures, the search for viable and sustainable alternative fuels has grown increasingly urgent. Green methanol, with its low-carbon life cycle and adaptability, is emerging as a leading candidate to replace traditional heavy fuel oil.

Biogas, one of the main raw materials for green methanol production, is derived from the anaerobic digestion of organic waste. Traditional biogas utilization methods have been inefficient, typically using only methane while releasing carbon dioxide, resulting in carbon wastage and reduced environmental benefits.

The Biogas Energy Science and Technology to Methanol, or BESTm, system developed by the research team overcomes this limitation by converting nearly 100 percent of the carbon in both methane and carbon dioxide into green methanol.

"This process uses a new conversion pathway tailored to the natural 70:30 ratio of methane to carbon dioxide in biogas," Chen said. "It employs a complete process chain that includes biogas production, purification, mixed reforming and green methanol synthesis."

"By doing this, we are turning cities' 'burden' into valuable resources," said Duan Xuezhi, lead researcher on the team and a professor at the university. He said the technology can convert 8 metric tons of food waste into about 1 ton of green methanol.

"With around 3.5 million tons of wet waste annually, Shanghai alone could produce more than 400,000 tons of green methanol, providing a local supply for Shanghai Port's green fuel needs," Duan said.

Despite its potential, widespread adoption of green methanol has been constrained by high costs. Experts say its price remains significantly higher than that of heavy fuel oil, creating a major economic barrier.

"The BESTm technology represents a pivotal cost breakthrough,"Duan said. "It reduces production costs by more than 30 percent compared with traditional methods. When electricity prices range from 0.1 yuan ($0.014) to 0.2 yuan per kilowatt-hour, the cost of producing green methanol using BESTm becomes comparable to coal-based methanol."

"By integrating government, port, shipping and energy sectors, we hope to build a comprehensive industrial chain covering production, storage, transportation, refueling and certification, and support the country's leadership in global green shipping development," he said.