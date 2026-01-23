Shenzhen logs milestone in green shipping progress

China's first domestically built dual-fuel methanol bunkering vessel completed its maiden fueling operation in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on Wednesday, marking a milestone in green shipping development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The 200-metric-ton green methanol fuel was loaded onto the international container ship COSCO Shipping Carnation by the 7,500-ton bunkering ship Daqing 268 at Yantian Port.

With a length of 109.9 meters and a total capacity of 10,362 cubic meters, Daqing 268 features a dual-fuel system capable of handling both conventional fuel and green methanol.

The inaugural operation marks a breakthrough in green fuel bunkering capability in the Greater Bay Area and lays a solid foundation for the region to develop into a world-class green shipping hub, an official from the Shenzhen Maritime Safety Administration said.

"The successful bunkering of green methanol is a significant milestone for Shenzhen Port's transition to green shipping and reflects the country's proactive commitment to carbon reduction targets. It also represents a major advancement in supporting the industry's response to the European Union's carbon tariffs," said Wang Guowen, director of the center for logistics and supply chain management at the China Development Institute, a think tank based in Shenzhen. "The emphasis on green fuels in shipping is expected to become an important direction for China's future green energy transition."

The green methanol used for bunkering was supplied by a production facility of CIMC Enric in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. The facility, which commenced operations last month, is the first biomethanol project in China to achieve mass production, with an initial annual capacity of 50,000 tons.

The shipping industry, which accounts for over 80 percent of global trade volume, is a major contributor to environmental pollution. According to the International Maritime Organization, the sector emits about 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually, representing roughly 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Green methanol can significantly reduce emissions of sulfur oxides, particulate matter and carbon dioxide.

According to estimates from global consulting firm Roland Berger, China's green methanol demand is expected to reach 12 million tons by 2030, accounting for nearly half of the global market.