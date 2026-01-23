At 30, Beijing West rail station still on the fast track

A traveler captures a family photo at Beijing West Railway Station on Wednesday. This landmark hub reflects the rapid development of China's railway network. Photo/China Daily

Beijing West Railway Station, which marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, has transformed from a "local gateway" handling about 8 million passenger trips annually in 1996 into a bustling transportation hub that served more than 65 million passengers in 2025.

Today, trains departing from the station provide direct access to 32 provincial-level regions across China, according to Cui Lin, a spokeswoman for the station.

"Over the past 30 years, the growth in data shows how China's railways have moved from playing catch-up to becoming leaders in the field, a change that is also evident in the development of Beijing West Railway Station," Cui said.

Zhu Chunsheng, a passenger service duty officer at the station, is among its earliest pioneers.

In 1995, Zhu, who already had 10 years of experience at Beijing Railway Station, volunteered to join the preparation team for Beijing West Railway Station.

"At that time, everything started from scratch. Colleagues came from different stations and were unfamiliar with one another, with no existing experience to draw upon," he said, adding that he helped guide employees in exploring passenger boarding and alighting procedures and drafting emergency plans.

"The railway industry has seen rapid advancements. I've witnessed six major speed upgrades since 1997, transitioning from regular trains to Hexie, or 'Harmony', and then to Fuxing, or 'Rejuvenation'," Zhu said.

A passenger surnamed Li, a college sophomore studying in Beijing, shared her experience as a frequent traveler from Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. At 20, she said the development of the railway system has eased travel between the two cities.

"I noticed how rapidly the railway has developed and how significant the changes are. When I was a kid, it took about three hours by regular train. Now, with high-speed rail, it's just over an hour," she said.

For 22 of the station's 30-year existence, Xie Lina has sold tickets at Beijing West Railway Station, witnessing the transition from cardboard tickets with manually entered travel details to online bookings that have quieted what was once a bustling ticket hall.

"The crowd isn't what it used to be. But those who come need us more," she said.

Xie now focuses on assisting elderly passengers and people with disabilities. Special facilities, such as chairs for waiting, are in place.

"We explain patiently. Many don't understand apps or websites. They rely on us to guide them," she said.

In 2011, the 12306 website, China's official online railway ticketing platform, began testing online ticket sales. During the 2025 Spring Festival holiday travel season, 90 percent of tickets were booked online. As a result, Beijing West Railway Station reduced its ticket halls from five to two.

Though ticket sales have shifted online, service demands have increased.

"It's not just about issuing a ticket. It's about making sure everyone feels understood and respected," Xie said.

Cui said turning 30 is not only a milestone of maturity for the station, but also a new starting line.

"For this year, the station has inspected and maintained passenger facilities and heating systems, gearing up for the Spring Festival travel rush. We've also enhanced the accuracy of passenger flow predictions and assessed transportation capacity needs to ensure travelers have a safe journey home," she said.