Registered foreign trade entities in Hainan FTP exceed 100,000

File photo of aerial view of Haikou Port's container terminal and skyline scenery, Hainan Province, south China. /VCG

The number of foreign trade entities registered in south China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) has surpassed 100,000, according to customs data released on Wednesday.

From December 18, 2025, to January 10, 4,709 new entities were registered, reflecting a rapid expansion.

The policy dividends and new business processes have led to a surge in consultation demand from many market entities. According to customs official Zhu He, a single hotline at the government service center can receive over 100 consultation calls per day.

On December 18 last year, China launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP, allowing freer entry of overseas goods, expanding zero-tariff coverage and introducing more business-friendly measures.