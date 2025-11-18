China handles over 160b parcels in first 10 months

China's parcel delivery sector continued its robust expansion in the first ten months of the year by handling more than 160 billion parcels, supported by resilient consumer demand, thriving e-commerce activity, and the steady improvement of logistics networks across the country, according to the State Post Bureau of China on Tuesday.

According to the bureau, China handled a total of 162.68 billion express parcels between January and October, an increase of 16.1 percent from a year earlier. Industry revenue rose 8.5 percent to 1.217 trillion yuan during the same period, reflecting both steady demand and the sector's ongoing efforts to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

Breakdown of the data shows that local same-city services processed 13.14 billion parcels, up 3 percent year-on-year, while larger cross-regional segments handled 146.12 billion parcels, posting a robust 17.6 percent rise. International services and those connecting Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan maintained double-digit expansion, with 3.41 billion parcels shipped, a 12.2 percent increase from the previous year.

In October, China's parcel delivery sector processed 17.6 billion parcels, marking a 7.9 percent monthly increase.

The sustained momentum comes on the heels of a record-setting 2024, when express delivery volume reached 174.5 billion parcels and industry revenue climbed to 1.4 trillion yuan, expanding 21 percent and 13 percent year-on-year respectively.