LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's express delivery volume tops 160 billion parcels

2025-11-18 15:51:34CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's express delivery volume surpassed 160 billion parcels in the first 10 months of this year, posting a year-on-year increase of over 16 percent, according to the State Post Bureau.

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]