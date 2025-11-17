US scholar: China's 15th Five-Year Plan a blueprint for innovation, welfare, global engagement

In a recent analysis of China's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), Denis Simon, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute and senior lecturer at Duke University, outlined four key pillars that will define the country's strategic direction for the coming five years.

According to Simon, China's "very clear" and unwavering commitment to becoming an "innovation-driven economy" tops the agenda. He envisions a future of near-touchless factories in China, populated by robots and automated systems, which is crucial for sustaining the country's growth.

The second focus is a deepened commitment to social development, with the plan prioritizing the improvement of healthcare, education, and housing for its citizens.

Contrary to some narratives, Simon emphasized China's continued openness, noting its desire to increase foreign investors' trust and attract global entrepreneurial talent, notably through policies like the new K visa.

Finally, he highlighted China's evolving global role as a "knowledge exporter", actively collaborating with the Global South to jump-start their scientific development, as China believes "a rising tide lifts all boats".

"The Chinese government understands that the faster other countries develop, the more prosperous the global economy becomes, the fewer problems and issues there will be, and the less tension there will be," Simon said.