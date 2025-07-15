LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Dongguan energizes its nighttime economy

2025-07-15 08:44:58chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Dongguan in Guangdong province has taken efforts to energize its nighttime economy, according to a plan released by the city government on Monday.

It will streamline approvals for live entertainment venues and introduce more affordable, diverse evening performances, according to an implementation plan for promoting high-quality development of service consumption in Dongguan.

The city plans to enrich its cultural and entertainment consumption scenarios. It plans to develop more theaters, museums, and art galleries while fostering homegrown, trendy IPs and creative tourism products.

It will hold consumption promotion activities for cultural, tourism and sports in the tourism peak season, including traditional festivals, public holidays and summer vacations. Major music festivals, including the Strawberry Music Festival, will receive stronger support, along with large-scale concerts and performances.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]