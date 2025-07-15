Dongguan energizes its nighttime economy

Dongguan in Guangdong province has taken efforts to energize its nighttime economy, according to a plan released by the city government on Monday.

It will streamline approvals for live entertainment venues and introduce more affordable, diverse evening performances, according to an implementation plan for promoting high-quality development of service consumption in Dongguan.

The city plans to enrich its cultural and entertainment consumption scenarios. It plans to develop more theaters, museums, and art galleries while fostering homegrown, trendy IPs and creative tourism products.

It will hold consumption promotion activities for cultural, tourism and sports in the tourism peak season, including traditional festivals, public holidays and summer vacations. Major music festivals, including the Strawberry Music Festival, will receive stronger support, along with large-scale concerts and performances.