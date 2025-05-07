LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China to cut interest rates on housing provident fund loans

2025-05-07 11:44:40chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China will cut the interest rates on individual housing provident fund loans by 25 basis points to ease the burdens of homebuyers, while stabilizing the real estate market, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday.

For first-home buyers with loan terms over five years, the rate will be lowered from 2.85 percent to 2.6 percent, while rates for other maturities will be adjusted accordingly, Pan said at a news conference, adding that the move is expected to save homebuyers' interest payments by more than 20 billion yuan ($27.7 billion) per year.

Pan added that the central bank will lower the interest rates on structural monetary policy tools by 25 basis points.

This includes the rates on various targeted instruments such as the relending facility for agriculture and small businesses and the Pledged Supplementary Lending, a policy tool through which the central bank provides funding to policy banks.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]