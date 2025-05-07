China decides to impose anti-dumping duties on Indian cypermethrin

China has decided to impose anti-dumping duties on imported cypermethrin originating in India, starting on Wednesday, as findings of an anti-dumping investigation have shown that imports of cypermethrin from India engaged in dumping, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The findings also showed that India's dumping caused material damage to the Chinese domestic cypermethrin industry, and there is a causal relationship between the dumping and the material damage, according to the statement.

Effective Wednesday, anti-dumping duties will be imposed on the investigated products, with the implementation period lasting five years.

Starting from Wednesday, import operators shall pay corresponding anti-dumping duties to the General Administration of Customs when importing cypermethrin originating from India. The margins are set between 48.4 percent and 166.2 percent.

Specifically, the margins for Gharda Chemicals were set at 75.7 percent, and at 48.4 percent for Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. In addition, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd and Heranba Industries Ltd all face a margin of 62 percent. UPL Ltd and other Indian companies face a duty of 166.2 percent, according to the MOFCOM.

Cypermethrin is primarily used in the agriculture sector to produce insecticides for pests in crops such as cotton, fruit trees, vegetables, tobacco, corn and flowers.

On May 7, 2024, the MOFCOM announced that it would conduct an anti-dumping investigation into imports of cypermethrin originating from India.

On January 7, 2025, the investigating authorities announced the preliminary ruling in the case, which found that there was dumping of imported Indian cypermethrin, and the domestic industry had suffered material damage, with a causal relationship between the dumping and the material damage.

Since January 8, provisional anti-dumping measures on the investigated products have been imposed.