Nearly 4-bln-yuan deals inked at China-Arab States Expo to enhance Belt and Road cooperation

A total of 13 cooperation projects worth nearly 4 billion yuan (about 620 million U.S. dollars) were inked Thursday at a conference of the ongoing fifth China-Arab States Expo.

Themed "Opportunity, Future and Sustainability," the Belt and Road Investment Promotion Conference focused on promoting the sustainable development of two-way investment, with experts and insiders sharing views on policies, cooperation fields and risk prevention of jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.

The signed deals covered areas of infrastructure construction, new energy, modern agriculture, equipment manufacturing, biomedicine and aviation, among others.

The fifth China-Arab States Expo, held in Yinchuan City, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has attracted more than 5,000 enterprises from around 110 countries since its inauguration in 2013.