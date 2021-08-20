LINE

Rampant 'Taiwan independence' provocations spell doom for secessionists: spokesperson

2021-08-20 08:33:31Xinhua

Increasingly rampant provocations by "Taiwan independence" forces will lead the secessionists to their doom even sooner, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to Taiwan politician Yu Shyi-kun's recent interview with the Voice of America.

Yu's words showed he is willing to be the pawn of external forces and have exposed him as a stubborn secessionist seeking "Taiwan independence," Ma said.

Ma warned that no one should underestimate the Chinese people's resolve, determination and ability to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

