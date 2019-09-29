LINE

China's largest land port sees 5,000 China-Europe freight trains

2019-09-29 10:28:02Xinhua
The China-Europe freight train for cross-border e-commerce waits to depart from Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan province, March 2, 2019. (Photo/Xinhua)

Manzhouli, the largest land port on the China-Russia border, has seen 5,000 China-Europe freight trains since 2013, according to local customs.

There are currently 52 routes of China-Europe freight trains via the land port, which help promote the trade between over 60 Chinese cities and 28 cities in 13 European countries including Germany, Poland and Belgium, according to the customs.

The export cargo of the outbound trains include home appliances, mechanical equipment and daily necessities, while the inbound trains mainly carry automobile parts and paper pulp, the customs said.

The port establishes a platform of information sharing with the Russian railway department to ensure the efficiency of customs clearance, according to local authorities.

