China has no timetable to launch digital currency: central bank governor

China's research and development of digital currency has achieved positive progress, but the country has no timetable to launch a digital currency so far, a Chinese official said on Tuesday.

China's "digital currency for electronic payments" design aims to replace part of M0 instead of M1 and M2, and the country's digital currency plan will not change its current path of currency supply, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a press conference in Beijing.

There is no timetable for China to launch a digital currency as the PBOC needs to research, test, evaluate and prevent risks, the governor said.

M0 money supply is usually defined as currency in circulation, while M1 is calculated as M0 plus demand deposits. M2, known as broad money supply, includes a much broader range.

Yi said that there is no presupposition for a tech roadmap of digital currency R&D, and that blockchain (a digital, public ledger that records online transactions) will be considered to develop a digital currency.

The plan to combine the digital currency with electronic payments aims to activate the Chinese market, Yi said.

If the digital currency is to be used in cross-border business, more regulation requirements relat-ed to anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing and anti-tax havens need to be put in place, according to Yi.