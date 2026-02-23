'GOAT' battles to No. 1 at North American box office

Sony Pictures' animated sports comedy "GOAT" knocked Warner Bros. Pictures' period romance "Wuthering Heights" off the top of the North American box office in a close battle this weekend, according to figures released by Comscore on Sunday.

The family-friendly film took in an estimated three-day cume of 17 million U.S. dollars in its second weekend, pushing its North American total to 58.3 million dollars.

The story follows a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play "roarball" -- a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world.

The film holds an approval rating of 81 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes currently.

In a close second, "Wuthering Heights" generated 14.2 million dollars in its second weekend. The film, adapted from Emily Bronte's 1847 novel, has grossed 60 million dollars in North America through Sunday.

Rounding out the top three, Lionsgate's biographical drama "I Can Only Imagine 2" opened with 8 million dollars.