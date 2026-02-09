Cherry blossom festival in Yongfu town celebrates agricultural innovation and cultural exchange

The iconic "tea-green and cherry-red" landscape of Yongfu town in Zhangping, East China's Fujian province, reached its peak aesthetic over the weekend as the annual cherry blossom cultural tourism festival officially commenced.

Dubbed the "Alishan Mountain of the Chinese mainland", the site presents a unique visual spectacle, with nearly 100,000 cherry trees creating vibrant pink ribbons across emerald tea terraces.

The iconic "tea-green and cherry-red" landscape of Yongfu town in Zhangping, East China's Fujian province, reaches its peak aesthetic over the weekend. [Photo/China Daily]

This spectacle is the result of decades of agricultural innovation. The transformation of the town began in 1997 when Hsieh Tung-ching, the first tea farmer from Taiwan to settle in the area, recognized the local geography and climate as strikingly similar to those of Alishan, Taiwan's premier oolong tea region.

After years of effort by Hsieh and subsequent newcomers to cultivate high-mountain tea on the barren hills, the town evolved into a thriving hub for the industry. The introduction of cherry trees by farmers from Taiwan further diversified the landscape. This strategic "tea-cherry symbiosis" aimed to boost local tourism, transforming functional plantations into a seasonal wonderland.

This year's tourism festival, running until Feb 28, features 42 varieties of blossoms. Visitors can wander through these pink paths, enjoy elegant Hanfu shows, and participate in traditional tea ceremonies that bridge cultural traditions from both sides of the Strait.

The integration of agriculture and tourism has yielded significant economic benefits. Yongfu is now the mainland's leading production center for Taiwan high-mountain oolong tea, hosting 86 Taiwan-funded enterprises that produce 1,600 metric tons of tea annually.

The industry generates over 1.5 billion yuan ($216 million) in output value and supports more than 10,000 local residents.

Launched in 2008, the Taiwan Farmers' Entrepreneurial Park in Yongfu has topped national performance evaluations for eight consecutive years. Through immersive light shows and photography exhibitions, the festival narrates the ongoing story of compatriots from both sides of the Strait planting roots and blooming together, while experts continue to collaborate on joint national standards for Taiwan-style oolong tea.