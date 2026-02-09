APEC host China eyes more cooperation

As a leader in regional cooperation, a champion of multilateralism and a key driver of the global economy, China's role as the host of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting holds significance that extends well beyond the organization itself and reaches far beyond the Asia-Pacific region, a senior Chinese official has said.

Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu made the remarks during a media interview held on the sidelines of the first APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, which opened in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Feb 1 and will conclude on Tuesday.

Hosting the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting fully demonstrates China's responsibility and commitment as a major country, Ma said.

"It will not only inject strong momentum into regional cooperation, but will also bring greater certainty, stability and positive energy to global economic growth and international cooperation," he said.

"What banner will be raised and what tone will be set during the APEC 'China Year' draw close attention and high expectations from the international community," he added.

The APEC leaders' meeting will be held in Shenzhen, Guangdong, on Nov 18 and 19, along with a series of supporting events such as the APEC CEO Summit and the APEC ministerial meetings.

Shenzhen is the third Chinese city to host the gathering since APEC was founded in 1989. Shanghai hosted the gathering in 2001 and Beijing in 2014.

Ma said that amid transformation and turbulence, as well as rising unilateralism and protectionism, the international economic and trade order faces severe challenges. The Asia-Pacific region stands at a critical crossroads and international cooperation is being tested, either to forge ahead or drift downstream, he noted.

The theme for APEC in 2026 is "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together". To advance this vision, the APEC "China Year" has identified openness, innovation and cooperation as the three priorities.

Ma underscored building an open economy, opposing protectionism, and advancing trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. He also emphasized the importance of upholding innovation-driven development, fostering new quality productive forces and creating new growth drivers for APEC cooperation.

Furthermore, he called on APEC member economies to leverage their comparative advantages, strengthen policy coordination and share experiences, in order to achieve win-win outcomes.

Chen Xu, chair of the APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, said that around 300 events will be hosted during this APEC "China Year". In addition to the ongoing senior officials' meeting in Guangzhou, there will be two other senior officials' meetings, to be held in Shanghai in May and Dalian, Liaoning province, in August.

From May to October, about 10 ministerial-level meetings will be held in various places, covering areas such as trade, the digital economy, transportation, tourism, human resources, small and medium-sized enterprises, energy, food security, finance, and women affairs, Chen said.