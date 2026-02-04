Exhibit shows Chinese, Russian ties with horse

An international sculpture exhibition to mark the Year of the Horse is currently underway at Inzone Harmony, a popular mall in Beijing's Fengtai district. Curated by renowned Chinese sculptor Sun Longben, the showcase features a diverse collection of horse-themed works by both Chinese and Russian artists.

For Sun, the horse is far more than an animal but a loyal companion, embodying the spirit of speed, freedom and aspiration. He views the animal as a symbol deeply intertwined with ancient military achievements, national unity and sovereignty.

Sun highlights three ancient Chinese masterpieces that have profoundly influenced modern Chinese art. The first is the bronze "Galloping Horse Treading on a Flying Swallow" from the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 AD), which is celebrated for its romantic and surrealist charm. This is followed by "The Six Steeds of Zhaoling," a series of stone reliefs from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) that flanked Emperor Taizong's mausoleum. Sun argues that these reliefs represent the true origin of thematic creation in Chinese art history. His third selection is the stone statue of a galloping horse located at the tomb of General Huo Qubing (140-117 BC), a work that pioneered the xieyi tradition, an artistic style focused on "sketching the spirit" rather than focusing solely on literal representation.

Drawing on his education at prestigious Russian academies, Sun notes that Russian artistic traditions also hold the horse in high esteem. He notes that Russian art frequently uses the horse as a symbol of heroism and victory, as many ancient heroes are often portrayed on horseback in sculpture, while St. Petersburg's Anichkov Bridge is known for its four imposing horse statues.

The exhibition further bridges Chinese and Russian cultures through featured works. Pavel Shevchenko's sculpture of a water-drinking horse alludes to the classic Chinese idiom "when drinking water, remember the source," serving as a reminder of gratitude. Sun has also included a winged horse sculpture by Sergey Kubasov, using the piece to extend his wishes for prosperity and success to all visitors during the Year of the Horse.