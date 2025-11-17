LINE

Red-billed gulls gather at Yitong River in Changchun

2025-11-17 14:12:13
A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]

During these early winter days, the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province, has welcomed a flock of red-billed gulls.

The migratory birds gathered near the river on their way to the south, attracting tourists, photographers, and birdwatchers.

A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]

 

A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]

 

A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]

 

A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]
A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]
 
 

