Red-billed gulls gather at Yitong River in Changchun

A flock of red-billed gulls gathers near the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo by Luo Hao/For chinadaily.com.cn]

During these early winter days, the Yitong River in Changchun, Jilin province, has welcomed a flock of red-billed gulls.

The migratory birds gathered near the river on their way to the south, attracting tourists, photographers, and birdwatchers.

