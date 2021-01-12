Rare mural discovered in Shaanxi shows life of ancient horse trainer

A rare mural showing the life of a Tang Dynasty (618-907) horse trainer has been discovered in one of two tombs unearthed in the Xixian New District in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to an announcement from the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology on Friday.

The discovered tombs contained 102 sets of various buried relics, most of which were figurines of people standing or riding horses. Of the two tombs, the first is 42.5 meters long from north to south, while the second tomb is 33.5 meters in length.

This second tomb also contained various murals painted on its walls. In a mural on the north wall of the tomb a side table features various food dishes that had been neatly placed on it, while the east wall sports a music and dance mural that is very representative of those from the Tang Dynasty.

The highlight of this archeological discovery is one mural that depicts a vivid picture of an ancient horse and camel trainer. The trainer in the mural, who has distinctive facial features, is seen leaning back and swinging a whip in his right hand as he tries to tame a white horse whose reins he holds in his left hand.

The theme of the mural is rare for Tang Dynasty murals. It was created with an interesting composition and has been kept in good condition.