Ministry opposes moves by U.S. to 'elevate Taiwan ties'

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian speaks at a news conference in Beijing, on Dec 28, 2020. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

China opposed and condemned the United States on Monday for lifting restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan, saying it will resolutely fight back over any attempts to sabotage China's core interests.

The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive part of China-U.S. relations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news briefing.

China allows no individual or force to obstruct its reunification process, he said, adding that it also allows no attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs under the pretext of the Taiwan question, Zhao said.

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, said on Saturday that the U.S. would lift "self-imposed restrictions" that have governed relations with Taiwan. Pompeo said all "contact guidelines" should be considered "null and void".

The decision was announced a day after the U.S. said Kelly Craft, its ambassador to the United Nations, would visit Taiwan this week despite China's opposition.

The U.S. government made solemn pledges on the Taiwan question to China in the joint communiques marking the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, Zhao said.

According to the communiques, the U.S. recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, and within this context, the people of the U.S. will maintain cultural, commercial and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.

Washington should not use any excuses to distort or deviate from the pledge, Zhao said, urging the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, instead of the Taiwan Relations Act manufactured by the U.S. unilaterally.

The one-China principle is the political bedrock of China-U.S. ties, as well as a prerequisite for the two nations to establish and develop bilateral relations, Zhao said.

"We urge the U.S. to stop making any moves to elevate its relations with Taiwan or strengthen its military ties with the island," he said, adding that the U.S. should stop manipulating the Taiwan question and refrain from taking any more wrong steps.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Monday that by relying on the U.S. to seek "independence", the ruling Democratic Progressive Party authorities are willing to act as a pawn, which will only bring deep disaster to the island.

China will take resolute countermeasures against any collusion between the island and the U.S., Zhu said.

Pompeo has been playing the Taiwan card to erode the foundation of China-U.S. ties, which aims to create a fierce confrontation between the two countries, said Li Haidong, a professor of U.S. studies at China Foreign Affairs University.

"Such practices harm others without benefiting themselves," he said.