World's first hybrid-powered unmanned cargo aircraft completes maiden flight

The Caihong YH-1000S. (Photo from the 11th Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation)

(ECNS) — The world's first hybrid-powered unmanned cargo aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight on Sunday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

The aircraft, the Caihong YH-1000S, was developed by the 11th Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The YH-1000S is a rapid upgrade designed to meet global market demand, following the successful maiden flight of the Caihong YH-1000 unmanned transport aircraft in May 2025. During its first flight, the new model was equipped with a high-power hybrid propulsion system jointly developed with a leading new-energy vehicle company.

According to the developer, the hybrid power system significantly reduces takeoff and landing distances while improving payload capacity and flight range. The aircraft also represents China's first major cross-industry integration of core technologies from the unmanned aerial vehicle and automotive sectors. By deeply sharing supply chain resources and modular production, the program has substantially lowered research, development, and manufacturing costs for unmanned aircraft.

Designed in line with airworthiness standards, the Caihong YH-1000S is a large, unmanned transport aircraft capable of supporting a wide range of missions. These include international logistics, emergency rescue and disaster relief, weather modification operations, ocean monitoring, and maritime surveillance, according to the developer.

（By Evelyn）