Chinese premier urges efforts to boost development, improve people's well-being

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, visits the Jier Machine-Tool Group Co., Ltd., in east China's Shandong Province, February 2, 2026. （Photo/Xinhua)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang stressed on Monday the need to advance development, improve people's well-being and boost growth momentum in a more solid and effective way.

Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Shandong Province.

Smart manufacturing is the primary focus for driving technological transformation and industrial upgrading, Li said, noting that artificial intelligence technologies should be actively leveraged to comprehensively reshape the entire production and manufacturing chain across its full lifecycle.

He called for efforts to accelerate the research, development and application of green and low-carbon technologies, and to convert industrial waste heat into a stable and clean thermal energy source.

During the tour, Li was briefed on the development of energy infrastructure and nuclear power projects in Shandong. He underscored the importance of coordinating the construction and safe operation of clean energy projects, enhancing technological capabilities and regulatory oversight, and strengthening support for the development of a modern energy system.

Also on the tour, Li chaired a symposium to solicit opinions and suggestions on the draft government work report and the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, as well as on the work of the government.

Governments at all levels should leverage their local comparative advantages and actively foster new growth drivers, Li said.

In conjunction with the formulation and implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan, they should formulate plans for a series of major initiatives and key projects to achieve greater progress in priority areas, the premier noted. These areas include the development of new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions, the improvement of the domestic economic cycle, and the promotion of the employment and income growth of residents.