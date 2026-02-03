LINE

China welcomes more ROK visitors as cross-border travel facilitation expands: FM

2026-02-03

(ECNS) -- Increasing efforts in facilitating cross-border travel enhance mutual understanding and exchanges between the Chinese and ROK people, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday.

Lin made the remarks when asked about reports that the top destination for Chinese outbound tourism will be the ROK during this year's Spring Festival, a trend attributed in part to the popularity of the "Korean Wave" and the ROK's visa-free policy.

China also welcomes more friends from the ROK to visit China and celebrate the Spring Festival, Lin added.

(By Gong Weiwei)

