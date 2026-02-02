CIIE Stories | From masture clover to CIIE 'four-leaf clover'

Roy Van Den Hurk, CEO of Milk New Zealand Dairy Limited, could be considered a"die-hard fan" of the China International Import Expo(CIIE). Except for a brief absence from one edition due to uncontrollable factors, he travels all the way from New Zealand to China every year specifically to attend this annual event.

Known affectionately by his employees as the"Perpetual Motion Machine" for often standing for long periods at the booth, this New Zealand CEO draws his boundless energy from his deep affection for the CIIE. This unbreakable bond began at a critical moment when the CIIE helped Theland break through.

Please watch this episode of “CIIE Stories” and hear the CIIE journeys shared by Roy Van Den Hurk and Yan Zhijun, Marketing Director of Theland Asia Pacific.