China provides 20 million yuan in humanitarian aid to Thailand

(ECNS) — China has provided 20 million yuan (about $2.87 million) in humanitarian aid to Thailand to support people affected by the Thailand-Cambodia border clashes.

This aid package includes 10 million yuan in cash and relief supplies worth another 10 million yuan.

Chinese ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei(L3) , meets with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul(L4) in Bangkok on January 15, during which he delivered China’s humanitarian assistance to Thai people affected by the Thailand-Cambodia border clashes. (Photo provided by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand)

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei on Thursday passed on the aid to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on behalf of the Chinese government.

The two sides also exchanged views on a recent accident involving the China-Thailand railway project, saying they both support a prompt and objective investigation.

(By Evelyn)