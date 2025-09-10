LINE

China to establish Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve

(ECSN) -- China's State Council has approved the establishment of the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve to protect the diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystems of Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, according to a notice released by the official website of the central government on Wednesday.

The State Council urged relavant departments and local authorities to strengthen enforcement and supervision against all forms of illegal and noncompliant behavior to ensure all management practices are fully implemented.

The size, boundaries and different function areas of the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve will be announced later by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the notice stated.

