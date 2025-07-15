China sends Tianzhou 9 cargo craft to resupply space station

(ECNS)-- China launched the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 at 5:34 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in South China's Hainan Province on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

A Long March-7 Y10 rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, July 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

The Long March-7 Y10 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-9, blasted off from the launch site to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station.

Tianzhou-9 is loaded with essential supplies, including consumables for the orbiting crew, propellant, and equipment for application experiments and tests.

It's the fourth cargo resupply flight of China's manned space program since the space station entered the application and development phase.

(By Mo Honge)