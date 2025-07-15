LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China sends Tianzhou 9 cargo craft to resupply space station

2025-07-15 08:44:54Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)-- China launched the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 at 5:34 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in South China's Hainan Province on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

A Long March-7 Y10 rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, July 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
A Long March-7 Y10 rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, July 15, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

The Long March-7 Y10 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-9, blasted off from the launch site to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station.

Tianzhou-9 is loaded with essential supplies, including consumables for the orbiting crew, propellant, and equipment for application experiments and tests.

It's the fourth cargo resupply flight of China's manned space program since the space station entered the application and development phase. 

(By Mo Honge)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]