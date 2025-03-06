China aims for Mars sample return mission in 2030

(Screenshot photo)

(ECNS) -- China is planning to carry out a Mars sample return mission around 2030, according to Sun Zezhou, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

Previously, China successfully achieved Mars orbit, landing, and exploration during the Tianwen-1 mission, Sun said, a senior researcher at the China Academy of Space Technology .It is poised to collect Martian sample sduring the Tianwen-3 mission, he added.

The technical foundation is already in place. Sun said China has accumulated experience from four lunar landings, one Mars landing, and two extraterrestrial sample return missions. However, many challenges still remain.

Taking off from the Moon requires overcoming one sixth of Earth's gravity, while on Mars, it requires overcoming one third of Earth's gravity.

Considering the aerodynamics of takeoff from the Martian surface, more energy is required to send a payload of the same mass from the surface of Mars to Mars orbit, he said.

Mars has long been considered the planet most similar to Earth. Scientists around the world are eager to explore the red planet. This exploration will provide insights into the formation and evolution of the solar system.