Yangtze River Culture and Art Festival season concludes in Yichang

(ECNS) – The 51-day Yangtze River Culture and Art Festival season concluded on Monday in Yichang City, Central China’s Hubei Province.

Since the festival's launch on Sept. 14, there are 13 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities along the river collaborating to showcase their local cultures with an aim to build regional prosperity.

Ten events including seminars, fine art work exhibitions, and a film week were held during the season, offering a vibrant mix of cultural activities.

Night view of Yichang, Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service： Tan Yangchenlei)

Over 3,000 artists participated in various performances, leading people to explore and experience the diverse splendor of the Yangtze River history and Culture.

A closing ceremony and a grand symphonic, dance, and poetic art performance were held to present cultural changes along the river and the achievements within the Yangtze River basin, displaying Hubei’s unique heritage and influence both domestically and abroad.

Performance is held at the closing ceremony of the Yangtze River Culture and Art Festival on Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Taotao)

Located at the "waist of the Yangtze River," Hubei is the province with the longest Yangtze River passage.

The river flows through eight cities and states, and 41 counties within Hubei, merging with its largest tributary, the Han River, in Wuhan. The Three Gorges Project and the primary water source for the South-to-North Water Diversion Project are located here.

Looking ahead, Hubei aims to further enhance the appeal, influence, and vitality of the Yangtze River culture. Partnering with other provinces and cities along the basin, Hubei will continue to promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.