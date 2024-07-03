China Railway launches daily Trans-Caspian express service

An X9043 China-Europe train departs from Xi 'an International Port on July 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service)

(ECNS) -- An X9043 China-Europe Railway Express, loaded with daily necessities, automobiles, and spare parts, departed from Xi'an International Port in Shaanxi Province on Monday.

It will exit through the Khorgos Railway Port, pass through Kazakhstan, and cross the Caspian Sea to reach Baku, Azerbaijan, according to China Railway.

Starting from July 1, 2024, China Railway will operate the China-Europe Railway Express from Xi'an to Baku on a "one train per day" basis as a regular service, with the entire journey taking approximately 12 days, the company confirmed.

Regular operation of the Trans-Caspian China-Europe Railway Express further perfects its overseas channel network, characterized by "smooth and efficient, multi-directional extension, and sea-land interconnection," China Railway noted.

This provides more options for foreign trade transportation and will inject new impetus into promoting trade between China and Europe as well as countries along the route, serving the high-quality joint construction of the "Belt and Road Initiative, it was added.