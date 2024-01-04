China's AG60E electric aircraft makes maiden flight

(ECNS) -- China-developed AG60E electric aircraft conducted a successful maiden flight at Jiande Qiandaohu Airport on Wednesday, according to China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Corporation.

The development team has conducted various tasks, including motor and electronic control system testing, power battery selection, verification of electric propulsion system integration, safety and airworthiness design technical research for electric aircraft.

The team has accomplished the electrification modification of the AG60 light sport aircraft, accumulating valuable experience for the development of electric aircraft products and the retrofitting of existing fixed-wing aircraft.