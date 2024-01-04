Smears a common trick of Taiwan DPP, says Chinese mainland spokesman

A Chinese mainland spokesman said on Thursday that attacking and smearing the mainland is a common trick used by the Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan's elections.

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks after DPP politicians in Taiwan claimed that the mainland had intervened in the island's leadership election, which is scheduled on Jan 13.

A sex video circulating online featuring an individual who appeared to be DPP lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng sparked public discussion in Taiwan recently. Lo said on Wednesday that the video was as a fake that had been manipulated and edited by external forces.

Lai Ching-te, the DPP's candidate for the leadership, said on Wednesday that the incident showed that the mainland had used extreme measures to intervene in the Taiwan election.

Chen said: "Elections are meant to scrutinize political parties and candidates, and those who are questioned should prove their innocence or admit their mistakes."

However, when many DPP politicians' corrupt and immoral behavior, including embezzlement, lawbreaking, and corruption, was exposed, they habitually shifted the blame and tried to divert attention by spreading rumors and accusing the mainland of interfering in Taiwan's elections, he said.

"These tactics and tricks cannot deceive the people of Taiwan," Chen said.