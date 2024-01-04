Angkor Archaeological Park welcomes nearly 800,000 international tourists in 2023: Official

(ECNS) -- The latest official management agency report reveals that in 2023, the Angkor Archaeological Park in Cambodia received a total of 798,000 foreign tourists, with ticket revenue exceeding $37.1 million, marking an increase of 177.63 percent and 222.68 percent, respectively, compared to the year 2022.

In December last year, the Angkor Archaeological Park attracted 100,000 international tourists, generating ticket revenue of $4.65 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 57 percent and 85 percent.

The park, in Cambodia’s northern province of Siem Reap, is a UNESCO Word Heritage Site that spans over 400 square kilometers. It is one of Cambodia's most popular tourist destinations.

Compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, Cambodia recovered nearly 50 percent of its international flights in 2023. The opening of the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport in November last year has further accelerated local international flight recovery and the opening of new routes.

Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, pointed out that currently, the majority of tourists visiting the country come from neighboring countries and other Asian nations. The growth in foreign tourists is attributed to an increase in international direct flights, improvements in infrastructure, and the continuous introduction of various local tourism activities.

2024 has been designated as the Cambodia-China cultural exchange year. Local stakeholders are looking forward to welcoming more international tourists, especially those from China. A series of promotional activities targeting Chinese tourists are set to be launched in the coming months.