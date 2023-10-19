China expresses shock and disappointment at failure of draft resolution regarding the Palestinian-Israeli situation to be adopted by the UN Security Council

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN, expressed shock and disappointment on Wednesday that a draft resolution regarding the Palestinian-Israeli situation failed to be adopted by the UN Security Council.

The draft resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian situation, proposed by Brazil, received support from 12 Security Council members. However, a veto casted by the US led to the failure of resolution to be adopted.

Zhang gave an explanation after the voting.

According to Zhang, a draft resolution proposed by the Russian Federation was put to vote on the evening of October 16. It focused on the humanitarian concerns of the conflict and called for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians. It was supported and co-sponsored by several Arab countries. However, some countries chose to vote against it. They said that they wanted more time to seek consensus on the basis of the draft resolution tabled by Brazil.

“However, in the past 40 hours, those countries have neither commented on nor expressed opposition to the Brazilian draft, which led us to expect that today hopefully the Council would be able to adopt the resolution. The final result is unbelievable,” Zhang said on Wednesday.

According to Zhang, China also believes that the Brazilian draft resolution still has room for improvement. It should send a strong message demanding a ceasefire to protect civilians and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Therefore, China had proposed edits on the text and supported the amendments proposed by the Russian Federation. China is very disappointed that the amendments were not adopted.

Zhang noted that the situation on the ground in Gaza is quickly escalating. The airstrike on the Al-Ahli Hospital resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths. The Council must take swift and strong actions.

According to Zhang, the Brazilian draft in general reflects the common appeal across the international community and could represent the initial steps by the Council to establish a ceasefire. And it might be the only text on which the Council could reach consensus under the current circumstances.

Certain countries talked about the importance for the Council to take the right actions. However, the way they voted only makes people question their willingness to let the Council take any actions and their sincerity to find a solution to the problem, Zhang said.

In the final analysis, Zhang said that the Council cannot stand still. The current situation in Gaza is escalating. More and more civilians are paying the price. The Council should heed the just call of Arab countries and the Palestinian people, and fulfill its obligations and play its due role in promoting ceasefire, protecting civilians, and avoiding a greater humanitarian disaster.

At present, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been escalating, with Israel declaring a “state of war” and making the local security situation even more severe and complex.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel on Wednesday advised Chinese nationals to return to China or leave the country as soon as possible by using commercial flights while they are still in operation in order to avoid risks and ensure safety.

The embassy suggested that people with certain conditions can also choose to depart the country through relevant land border crossings by means such as self-driving, with safety as a priority.

The embassy promises to make every effort to ensure the normal processing of consular documents, meeting the needs of Chinese nationals in Israel to return to China or depart from Israel.