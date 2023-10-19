International students inspired by Xi's reply letters: We hope to be BRI messengers of friendship

(ECNS) -- Since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was put forward in 2013, an increasing number of international students have chosen to study in China. They are beneficiaries and participants of the BRI, as well as a bridge of communication and messengers of friendship.

I will study hard to contribute my expertise to China and Central Asian countries, serving as a bridge of communication and messenger of friendship between the two regions, said Yessalina Aliya, a Kazakhstan student at China University of Petroleum in Beijing, who received a reply letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.