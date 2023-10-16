Special coverage on BRI: 'Along the Silk Road • 24-Hour Live Stream'

(ECNS) -- The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18 under the theme “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

The forum is not only the grandest event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, but also an important platform to discuss BRI cooperation.

A special program, "Along the Silk Road•24-Hour Livestream," will be held in collaboration with about 100 Chinese-language media on mainstream platforms at home and abroad, overseas mainstream media and social platforms.

Starting from 9:00 a.m. Beijing time on Tuesday, the program will livestream major BRI projects from Xi'an, one of the starting points of the Silk Road, and Quanzhou, the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, to other cities worldwide along the BRI route.

Focusing on policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, trade cooperation, financial integration, and people-to-people exchanges, the program will showcase that the BRI is China's idea, but its opportunities and outcomes will benefit the world.

This special program will take you to the grand event of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Global experts and scholars have been invited to share their insights on the development and achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative in the past decade while exploring its future prospects.

In autumn of 2013, China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, which comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It is a creative development that takes on and carries forward the spirit of the ancient silk routes combined with the zeitgeist and culture of the new era.

Over the past decade, BRI cooperation has transformed from a general framework into concrete projects, yielding benefits to participating countries despite challenges. Just as the ancient silk routes bustled with trade, today the BRI continues to foster cooperation and mutual prosperity.

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was formerly known as Chang'an in ancient times. It carries on the legacy of the Silk Road, exemplified by the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park, which witnessed the China-Europe freight train "Chang'an" departing from Xi'an.

Quanzhou Port, a maritime asset that has a history of more than 1,000 years in south China's Fujian Province, has become an international hub. Shihu harbor has seen increasing economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between the city and "Belt and Road" countries.

In Argentina, the Santa Cruz Gisai Hydropower Station is producing green energy for the country, while the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, the flagship project of BRI cooperation between China and Indonesia, has achieved an operational speed of 350 km per hour.

On Oct. 10, China's State Council Information Office released a white paper titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: A Key Pillar of the Global Community of a Shared Future." It shows that experience over the past 10 years has proved that BRI cooperation responds to the call of the times and benefits people in participating countries. It is a path for all participating countries to achieve modernization and a path of hope leading to a bright future.

Welcome to join us!