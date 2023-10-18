Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway opens in Indonesia

LINE

The high-profile Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia, the first high-speed railway in the country and Southeast Asia, began commercial operation on Tuesday, according to China State Railway Group, which jointly developed the route along with Indonesian partners.

The 142-kilometer line, which will have trains running at 350 km/h, will cut the time it takes to travel between the two destinations, from 3 1/2 hours to 40 minutes.

The new route has been described as a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Construction of the route began in 2016, with Chinese technology and standards employed. During the construction phase, a significant amount of materials, including cement, was sourced within Indonesia, which stimulated local economic development. Additionally, a large number of Indonesian workers were recruited to participate in the construction, which provided a total of 51,000 job opportunities and training for 45,000 Indonesian employees, according to the company.

The line connects Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, with Bandung, the country's fourth-largest city, which is also a popular tourism destination. The railway passes through eight counties and cities and has four stops – Halim, Karawang, Padalarang, and Tegalluar.

Tickets for the train can be bought at stations along the line or via an app or through the official website.

