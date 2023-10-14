Comicomment: The farce of 'transferring immigrants' exposes another governance failure in the U.S.

(ECNS)--According to reports, hundreds of migrants, from babies to the elderly, have been housed in a shuttle bus center at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 1. They sleep on cardboard pads on the floor and share airport bathrooms.

These migrants were transferred from the State of Texas. This is not an exception. Republican governors have been sending busloads of illegal immigrants to cities with Democratic mayors, including New York and Chicago, which has evolved into a systemic crisis. With the migrant crossings along the United States’ southern border rising, "transferring immigrants" has become a pawn in the partisan disputes and local interests competition between the two parties.

Disregarding the safety of immigrants and forcibly relocating them is a partisan act of shifting responsibility. This exposes the hypocrisy and callousness inherent in "American-style democracy." The recurring of "transferring immigrants" is a true portrayal of America's governance failures. The United States should earnestly examine and rectify its long-standing failings in immigration issues, genuinely improve the situation of incoming immigrants, and cease creating new immigration crises.