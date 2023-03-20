China springs to action after attack kills 9, injures 2 in Central African Republic: FM spokesperson

(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry immediately activated the consular emergency response mechanism and put teams on duty around the clock after an attack on a Chinese private company happened in the Central African Republic, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The armed attack has killed nine and severely injured two others — all Chinese nationals, the spokesperson said.

"General Secretary Xi Jinping has given it his full attention and personally instructed that every effort be made to save the lives of the injured, make timely and proper arrangements for dealing with the aftermath of the attack, make sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals," the spokesperson added.

The foreign ministry sprang to action upon Xi’s instruction and a diplomatic representation has been made to the Embassy of the Central African Republic in China and the ambassador to the Central African Republic has raised the incident with the Central African Republic side, urging them to act, according to the spokesperson.

A working group from the embassy has rushed to the site to coordinate the response to the attack.

The spokesperson noted that some countries in Africa and elsewhere are currently facing high security risks. The entire Central African Republic, with the exception of its capital Bangui, is rated red (meaning extremely high) in terms of security risks.

Over the past few months, the foreign ministry has issued several security alerts and urged Chinese nationals and companies to leave high-risk areas as quickly as possible and keep themselves safe.

"Once again, we strongly urge our fellow Chinese who are currently abroad to make sure to stay informed of the latest security alerts from the foreign ministry and take these alerts very seriously, and stop visiting high-risk areas. Those who are already in those areas need to leave at once," the spokesperson said.

The foreign ministry will continue to work closely with other government agencies concerned and subnational governments to do everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese nationals and companies in Africa, including directing our embassies and consulates overseas to take further effective steps in this regard, the spokesperson added.