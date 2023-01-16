LINE

Didi resumes new user registration

(ECNS) -- Didi Chuxing, China's most widely used ride-hailing app, announced Monday on its official Weibo account that the new user ban was lifted.

China's Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing in July 2021 and imposed fines of 8.026 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) on Didi due to its serious violations of laws and regulations in the collection and use of personal data.

It also told Didi to rectify its problems.

Didi then responded by saying it had stopped registering new users and would remove its app from app stores. It said it would rectify and improve risk avoidance and provide safe and convenient services to users.

