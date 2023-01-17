LINE

Economy

China's fixed-asset investment up 5.1 pct in 2022

2023-01-17 Xinhua

China's fixed-asset investment saw a steady expansion in 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

Last year, the fixed-asset investment rose 5.1 percent year on year to over 57.21 trillion yuan (about 8.51 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the NBS.

In December alone, the fixed-asset investment increased 0.49 percent month on month.

Investment in infrastructure and manufacturing climbed 9.4 percent and 9.1 percent from a year earlier in 2022, respectively. Investment in property development fell 10 percent year on year.

