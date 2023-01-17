LINE

China expresses condolences over Nepal plane crash

2023-01-17 09:05:25Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday expressed deep condolences over a plane crash in Nepal.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. At this time of grief, as a traditional, sincere friend of Nepal, our thoughts are with the Nepali people," Wang said at a regular news briefing, expressing deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.

A Yeti Airlines plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members went down in the Seti River gorge while flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, and 68 bodies were recovered from the crash site on Sunday. The search for four people still unaccounted for is underway.

